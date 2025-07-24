Manhattan Corporation to Quote 200 Million Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced the quotation of 200,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MHC, effective July 24, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and could enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the availability of its shares in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,548,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.64M

