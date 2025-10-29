Manhattan Corporation Provides Online Access to AGM Documents

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) has provided an announcement.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced that shareholders can now access the documentation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting online. The meeting is scheduled for November 28, 2025, and shareholders are encouraged to vote online or submit proxy forms by November 26, 2025. This move to provide digital access to meeting documents reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

Manhattan Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker MHC, and it is headquartered in West Perth, Western Australia.

