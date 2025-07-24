Manhattan Corporation Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) has provided an update.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, specifically 150,000,000 5-Year Expiring Performance Rights and 18,000,000 Executive Performance Rights, as part of previously announced transactions. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, and this move may impact the company’s operational flexibility and incentivize executive performance.

Average Trading Volume: 1,548,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.64M

