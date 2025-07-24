Manhattan Corporation Issues 211 Million Shares for Hook Lake Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) has shared an update.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has issued 211 million fully paid ordinary shares, including 200 million Consideration Shares and 11 million Introduction and Facilitation Shares, at nil consideration. This issuance follows shareholder approval and is part of the company’s strategic move related to the Hook Lake Project, reflecting compliance with relevant sections of the Corporations Act.

