Manhattan Corporation Issues 2 Million Unlisted Options

Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) has issued an update.
Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 2,000,000 unlisted options, which are exercisable at $0.04 and will expire three years from the date of issue. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction and these securities will not be quoted on the ASX, indicating a strategic move to potentially raise capital or incentivize stakeholders without immediate public trading implications.
More about Manhattan Corporation
Average Trading Volume: 1,548,836
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$5.64M
