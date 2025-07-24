Manhattan Corporation Issues 2 Million Unlisted Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) has issued an update.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 2,000,000 unlisted options, which are exercisable at $0.04 and will expire three years from the date of issue. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction and these securities will not be quoted on the ASX, indicating a strategic move to potentially raise capital or incentivize stakeholders without immediate public trading implications.

More about Manhattan Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 1,548,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.64M

