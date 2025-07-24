Manhattan Corporation Completes Strategic Acquisition and Strengthens Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) has shared an update.

Manhattan Corporation Ltd has completed the acquisition of the Hook Lake Project, a significant gold and copper site located in a promising geological area. The company has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Mr. Gavin Rezos as a non-executive Director and Mr. Eric Sondergaard as a Technical Advisor. These appointments bring valuable experience and expertise to the company, potentially enhancing its exploration and development capabilities. The acquisition and new appointments are expected to bolster Manhattan’s position in the mining sector, offering potential growth opportunities and increased value for stakeholders.

Manhattan Corporation Ltd operates in the mining and resources industry, focusing on gold and copper exploration and acquisition. The company is involved in projects located in underexplored and highly prospective regions, such as the Archean Greenstone Belt.

Average Trading Volume: 1,548,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.64M

