Manhattan Corporation Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ).

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced the quotation of 11,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with the issuer code MHC. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to impact the company’s market presence by increasing its available securities, potentially enhancing liquidity and investor interest.

More about Manhattan Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 1,548,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.64M

See more data about MHC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue