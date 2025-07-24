Manhattan Corporation Announces Director Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) is now available.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced the cessation of John Andrew Gowans Seton as a director, effective July 24, 2025. The notice details Seton’s relevant interests in securities, including 118,184 ordinary shares and 125,000 unlisted options, indicating his indirect and direct beneficiary roles through Claymore Trustees Limited and Jura Trust Limited, respectively.

