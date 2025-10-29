Manhattan Corporation Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) has provided an announcement.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will address the company’s 2025 Annual Report and consider the adoption of the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended June 30, 2025. The resolution regarding the Remuneration Report is non-binding and advisory, and specific voting exclusions apply to members of the Key Management Personnel and their closely related parties.

More about Manhattan Corporation

YTD Price Performance: 42.11%

Average Trading Volume: 789,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.05M

