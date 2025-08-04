Mangoceuticals Terminates Agreement with Navy Wharf

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( (MGRX) ).

On March 24, 2025, Mangoceuticals, Inc. entered into an agreement with Navy Wharf for exclusive licensing rights to a nutraceutical product. However, on July 30, 2025, both parties agreed to terminate the agreement without incurring material penalties, and Navy Wharf canceled all previously issued shares. Additionally, on July 29, 2025, a warrant holder exercised options to purchase 198,000 shares of common stock, raising $297,000.

More about Mangoceuticals, Inc.

Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates in the nutraceutical industry, focusing on products designed to manage blood glucose and Hemoglobin A1c levels, marketed under the brand Diabetinol® in the United States and Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 170,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $18.2M

