Mangoceuticals Amends Promissory Note with Tiger Cub Trust

The latest announcement is out from Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( (MGRX) ).

On July 21, 2025, Mangoceuticals, Inc. amended a $100,000 promissory note with The Tiger Cub Trust, controlled by CEO Jacob D. Cohen, to a convertible note allowing conversion to common stock and removed mandatory prepayment terms. Additionally, the company engaged in an equity purchase agreement with Platinum Point Capital, selling shares for $409,367 to support its financial strategy.

More about Mangoceuticals, Inc.

Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing and marketing health-related products. The company is involved in fundraising and financial agreements to support its operations and growth.

Average Trading Volume: 250,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $17.35M

