Mandalay Resources’ Acquisition by Alkane Receives Final Approval

The latest update is out from Mandalay Resources ( (TSE:MND) ).

Mandalay Resources Corporation has received final court approval for its arrangement with Alkane Resources Limited, allowing Alkane to acquire all outstanding shares of Mandalay. This acquisition, expected to close on August 5, 2025, marks a significant step for Mandalay, potentially impacting its operational strategy and market positioning, while offering shareholders a stake in Alkane.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MND) stock is a Buy with a C$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mandalay Resources stock, see the TSE:MND Stock Forecast page.

TSE:MND is a Outperform.

Mandalay Resources is well-positioned with strong financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by positive technical indicators. The absence of current earnings call data limits the analysis, but recent corporate events further bolster its outlook.

More about Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden. The company focuses on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cash flow, while maintaining a commitment to safe and environmentally responsible operations and fostering community and employee engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 149,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$458.2M

