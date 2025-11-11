Man King Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Man King Holdings Limited ( (HK:2193) ) has provided an announcement.

Man King Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential returns for shareholders, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Man King Holdings Limited

Man King Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, primarily operating in the construction industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 2193.

Average Trading Volume: 115,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$89.79M

