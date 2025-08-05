Man Group plc Continues Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Man Group plc ( (GB:EMG) ) just unveiled an update.

Man Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 214,526 of its ordinary shares on August 4, 2025, as part of its $100 million buyback initiative announced earlier this year. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 163.90 to 167.80 GBp and will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of shares held in treasury to 110,003,110. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:EMG) stock is a Hold with a £2.73 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Man Group plc stock, see the GB:EMG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:EMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EMG is a Neutral.

Man Group plc has a strong financial performance with impressive revenue and cash flow growth, contributing positively to its score. The technical analysis indicates bearish trends, posing short-term risks. The stock’s valuation is attractive with a high dividend yield, providing potential for income-focused investors. The balanced sentiment from the earnings call suggests strategic growth amidst market challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:EMG stock, click here.

More about Man Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 3,806,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.85B

Find detailed analytics on EMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue