Man Group plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Man Group plc ( (GB:EMG) ) has provided an update.

Man Group plc, a global investment management firm, has announced the purchase of 202,944 of its ordinary shares as part of a US$100 million share buyback program. This transaction, which took place on July 11, 2025, is part of an ongoing effort to repurchase shares, with the company having bought a total of 24,535,170 shares since the program’s inception. The purchased shares will be held in treasury, and the company will continue to update stakeholders on the progress of this program through its website.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:EMG is a Outperform.

Man Group plc shows solid financial strength with impressive revenue and cash flow growth, supported by a stable balance sheet. The valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. The earnings call was positive, outlining strategic initiatives and earnings growth, although challenges with net outflows remain. The technical analysis indicates moderate strength, aligning with the overall positive outlook for the stock.

Average Trading Volume: 3,842,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.98B

