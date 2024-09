Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc’s CFO, Antoine Forterre, exercised nil cost share options, acquiring 104,360 shares and immediately sold 49,158 of them to cover tax liabilities at 212.07 pence per share. The transactions, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, left Forterre with a beneficial holding of 55,202 shares post-sale.

