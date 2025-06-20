Mammoth Energy Sells Fracturing Equipment for $15 Million

Confident Investing Starts Here:

On June 16, 2025, Mammoth Energy Services, through its subsidiaries Stingray Pressure Pumping LLC and Mammoth Equipment Leasing LLC, sold its hydraulic fracturing equipment to MGB Manufacturing, LLC for $15 million. This transaction, completed simultaneously with the signing of the agreement, will lead to an impairment expense of $7.7 million to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, as the carrying value of goodwill exceeded its fair value. Additionally, Mammoth will report its hydraulic fracturing business as discontinued operations in its financial statements, reflecting a strategic shift in its business operations.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TUSK is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Mammoth Energy Services is 52.4, primarily influenced by financial challenges including declining revenues and profitability, which are partially offset by strong operating cash flow. The earnings call provided some positive insights with revenue growth and improved cash position, yet valuation concerns remain due to the negative P/E ratio. Technical analysis suggests mixed momentum, with short-term bullish signals not fully offsetting the longer-term bearish outlook. Strategic asset transactions and cash management are critical to improving the company’s financial health.

More about Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on services such as hydraulic fracturing and equipment leasing. The company is involved in well completion and transmission and distribution (T&D) services.

Average Trading Volume: 176,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $140.1M

