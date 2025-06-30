Mammoth Energy CEO Joins Board as Voting Member

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mammoth Energy Services ( (TUSK) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 24, 2025, Mammoth Energy Services announced that its CEO, Phil Lancaster, was appointed as a non-independent voting member of the board of directors, effective July 1, 2025, following his resignation as CEO on June 30, 2025. Additionally, the board confirmed that its chairman, Arthur Amron, meets the independence standards set by Nasdaq, ensuring unbiased governance.

Spark’s Take on TUSK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TUSK is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by financial challenges, with declining revenues and profitability being significant concerns. Positive technical indicators and improved cash positions from strategic transactions provide some optimism. The company needs to overcome macroeconomic uncertainties and improve profitability to enhance its outlook.

More about Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates in the energy sector, providing a range of services primarily focused on the oil and gas industry.

Average Trading Volume: 184,917

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $138.6M

