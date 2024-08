Mamba Exploration Ltd. (AU:M24) has released an update.

Mamba Exploration Ltd. has announced a new proposal to issue securities, with intentions to release a total of 9,000,000 securities, including a new class-code and ordinary fully paid securities. The proposed issue date is set for 12/8/2024. This strategic move aims to raise capital and possibly expand the company’s financial horizons.

