Mamba Exploration Announces Company Secretary Resignation

Mamba Exploration Ltd. ( (AU:M24) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mamba Exploration Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker M24, announced the resignation of Ms. Kristi Bryson from her position as joint Company Secretary. The company expressed gratitude for her contributions and confirmed that Mr. James Bahen will continue to handle communications with the ASX regarding listing rule matters.

More about Mamba Exploration Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 527,102

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$4.72M

