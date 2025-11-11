Mallcom (India) Ltd. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2QFY26 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mallcom (India) Ltd. ( (IN:MALLCOM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mallcom (India) Ltd. has announced a conference call scheduled for November 17, 2025, to discuss its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026. This call, organized by B&K Securities, will feature key management representatives and aims to provide insights into the company’s financial health, potentially impacting its market positioning and informing stakeholders about its operational strategies.

More about Mallcom (India) Ltd.

Mallcom (India) Ltd. operates in the personal protective equipment (PPE) industry, providing a range of safety products including gloves, helmets, and protective clothing. The company focuses on serving various sectors that require safety gear, ensuring workplace safety and compliance with industry standards.

Average Trading Volume: 784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 8.75B INR

