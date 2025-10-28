MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q2 Growth in Bookings and Margins

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 28, 2025, MakeMyTrip announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a 13.1% year-over-year increase in gross bookings, reaching $2,447.3 million. Despite a decline in net profit, the company saw significant growth in adjusted margins across its service segments, with bus ticketing experiencing a 44.1% increase. These results reflect MakeMyTrip’s strong market position and operational improvements, although the decline in net profit may concern stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (MMYT) stock is a Buy with a $120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Makemytrip stock, see the MMYT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MMYT is a Neutral.

Makemytrip’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, particularly in international growth. However, high valuation and technical indicators suggest caution. The absence of a dividend yield and macroeconomic challenges impacting domestic segments also weigh on the score.

More about Makemytrip

MakeMyTrip Limited is a leading travel service provider in India, offering a range of services including air ticketing, hotel bookings, holiday packages, and bus ticketing. The company focuses on the Indian travel market, catering to both domestic and international travel needs.

Average Trading Volume: 863,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $8.53B

