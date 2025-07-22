MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Amid Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Makemytrip ( (MMYT) ) is now available.

On July 22, 2025, MakeMyTrip announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, showing a 12.4% year-over-year increase in gross bookings to $2.6 billion. Despite challenges such as geopolitical tensions and a passenger airplane crash in India, the company reported growth in adjusted margins across its service categories, with significant improvements in bus ticketing and other services. The results underscore MakeMyTrip’s resilience and operational agility in navigating short-term adversities, while maintaining a positive outlook on the long-term growth prospects of the Indian travel sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (MMYT) stock is a Buy with a $102.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on MMYT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MMYT is a Neutral.

Makemytrip’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are significant positives, reflecting robust revenue growth and strategic investments in AI. However, the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation risks, and the bearish technical indicators indicate potential price weakness. The overall score is impacted by these mixed factors.

More about Makemytrip

MakeMyTrip Limited is a leading travel service provider based in India, offering a diverse range of services including air ticketing, hotel bookings, holiday packages, and bus ticketing. The company is focused on the Indian travel market and operates with a diversified business model to cater to various travel needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,263,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.14B

