MakeMyTrip Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Makemytrip ( (MMYT) ) is now available.

On July 24, 2025, MakeMyTrip Limited announced the details of its upcoming annual shareholder meeting scheduled for September 11, 2025, in Gurugram, India. The company has released its notice of the meeting, form of proxy, and consolidated and separate financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, audited by KPMG Mauritius. These documents are available on the company’s investor relations website, reflecting MakeMyTrip’s commitment to transparency and compliance with statutory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (MMYT) stock is a Buy with a $102.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Makemytrip stock, see the MMYT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MMYT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MMYT is a Neutral.

Makemytrip’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, reflecting international growth and market share gains. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators somewhat offset these strengths.

To see Spark’s full report on MMYT stock, click here.

More about Makemytrip

MakeMyTrip Limited is India’s leading travel group, operating well-recognized travel brands such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and redBus. The company offers a wide range of travel services and products, including air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail and bus ticketing, car hire, and ancillary travel requirements. It provides access to major domestic and international airlines, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties, and a wide selection of properties outside India.

Average Trading Volume: 1,316,505

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.7B

Learn more about MMYT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue