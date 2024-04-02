Majuba Hill Copper Transforms into Giant Mining Corp

Majuba Hill Copper Corp (TSE:JUBA) has released an update.

Majuba Hill Copper Corp. has announced a significant share consolidation and a name change to Giant Mining Corp., effective April 4, 2024. The consolidation will convert twenty pre-consolidation shares into one post-consolidation share, resulting in a reduction from 68,101,631 to approximately 3,405,085 shares. The newly named company’s shares will trade under the symbol ‘BFG’ after the changes take effect.

For further insights into TSE:JUBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.