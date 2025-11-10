Major Holdings Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Major Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1389) ) has issued an announcement.

Major Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on November 21, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The board will also discuss the potential recommendation of a dividend payment, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial assessments and shareholder considerations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1389) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Major Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1389 Stock Forecast page.

More about Major Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 350,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$349.2M

See more data about 1389 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

