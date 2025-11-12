Mainfreight Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2025

Mainfreight ( (MFGHF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mainfreight presented to its investors.

Mainfreight Limited is a New Zealand-based logistics and supply chain company, operating in domestic and international freight services, including air and ocean freight. In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 2025, Mainfreight reported a slight increase in total revenue to NZ$2.61 billion, up from NZ$2.55 billion in the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a decline in net profit, which fell to NZ$93.38 million from NZ$114.56 million in the previous year.

Key financial metrics showed mixed results, with transport costs slightly decreasing, while labor and other expenses increased. The company’s earnings before finance costs, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased to NZ$330.44 million from NZ$340.87 million. Mainfreight’s profit before taxation also saw a decline, dropping to NZ$131.72 million from NZ$161.19 million. The company’s earnings per share decreased to 92.74 cents from 113.76 cents in the prior year.

In terms of geographical performance, revenue growth was observed in New Zealand and Europe, while Australia and the Americas faced declines. The company’s domestic transport segment showed revenue growth, but the air and ocean freight segment experienced a reduction in profitability. Mainfreight’s balance sheet remained robust, with total assets increasing to NZ$4.20 billion, supported by strong non-current tangible assets.

Looking ahead, Mainfreight’s management remains cautiously optimistic, focusing on strategic investments and operational efficiencies to drive future growth. The company aims to enhance its service offerings and expand its market presence, despite the challenging economic environment.

