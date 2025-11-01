Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd Announces Resignation of Company Secretary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd ( (IN:MHLXMIRU) ).

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited announced the resignation of CS Kalpana Kumari from her role as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective November 15, 2025. This change is due to her pursuit of better career opportunities and is expected to impact the company’s administrative operations while they seek a suitable replacement.

More about Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in offset printing blankets and technical coated fabrics. The company focuses on delivering high-quality products for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 2.24B INR

For an in-depth examination of MHLXMIRU stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue