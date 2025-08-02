Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Announces 34th AGM Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Limited ( (IN:MFML) ) is now available.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Limited announced the publication of an advertisement regarding the 34th Annual General Meeting of the company. This notice, which includes details about e-voting and book closure, was published in ‘The Indian Express’ and ‘The Financial Express’ newspapers. The announcement is part of the company’s compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations, ensuring transparency and communication with its stakeholders.

More about Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 308.6M INR

For an in-depth examination of MFML stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue