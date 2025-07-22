Magnum Mining Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited ( (AU:MGU) ) has provided an announcement.

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited announced the cessation of certain securities, including 9,000,000 options that expired without exercise and 142 convertible notes canceled by agreement. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence its financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and developing mining projects with a market focus on mineral exploration and extraction.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.54M

