Shares of Magnora ASA will commence trading ex-distribution at NOK 4.187 per share from 13 August 2024, following the annual general meeting’s resolution on 23 April 2024. The company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with the ticker MGN, has a diverse portfolio in renewable energy sectors and partnerships contributing to its growth.

