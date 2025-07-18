Magnora ASA Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio and Strengthens Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Magnora ASA ( (SVMRF) ).

Magnora ASA reported a significant expansion in its renewable energy project portfolio, growing by 65% since Q2 2024, with a current capacity of 8.0 GW and a target of 10 GW by the end of 2025. The company is actively engaged in commercial discussions across its regions and product segments, with notable developments in Germany, Italy, South Africa, and the UK. Magnora’s financial performance in the first half of 2025 showed a positive net result, despite a negative outcome in Q2, and the company continues to offer competitive shareholder returns. The announcement highlights the company’s strategic positioning for future growth, with a focus on co-investment opportunities and expanding its battery energy storage systems (BESS) portfolio, particularly in Germany and Italy, amid rising demand and decreasing costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (SVMRF) stock is a Buy with a NOK32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Magnora ASA stock, see the SVMRF Stock Forecast page.

More about Magnora ASA

Magnora ASA is a renewable-energy group that develops wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company operates in Europe and Africa through its portfolio companies, including Hafslund Magnora Sol AS, Magnora Offshore Wind AS, Magnora Germany, Magnora Italy Srl, Magnora Solar PV UK, Magnora South Africa, and AGV. It is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker MGN.

Average Trading Volume: 182,049

Current Market Cap: NOK1.59B

See more insights into SVMRF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue