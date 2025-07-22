Magnora ASA Announces Ex-Distribution Trading of Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Magnora ASA ( (SVMRF) ).

Magnora ASA announced that its shares will trade ex-distribution of NOK 0.187 per share starting from 22 July 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing financial operations and is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Magnora ASA

Magnora ASA is a renewable-energy group focused on developing wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company operates in Europe and Africa through various portfolio companies and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker MGN.

Average Trading Volume: 180,894

Current Market Cap: NOK1.54B

