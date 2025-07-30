Magnolia Oil & Gas Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Magnolia Oil & Gas ( (MGY) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2025. The company reported a net income of $81.0 million, a decrease from the previous year, but achieved a 9% increase in total production volumes, setting a new quarterly record. Magnolia’s strategic acquisitions and increased development area in Giddings are expected to drive approximately 10% production growth for the full year 2025, while maintaining capital efficiency. The company returned 72% of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, highlighting its commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (MGY) stock is a Sell with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock, see the MGY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MGY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MGY is a Outperform.

Magnolia Oil & Gas scores well due to its robust financial performance and favorable valuation metrics. The earnings call further bolstered confidence with increased production guidance and shareholder returns. While technical analysis shows moderate positivity, the stock’s low P/E ratio and strong dividend yield enhance its attractiveness. The company’s zero-debt balance sheet and efficient cash flow management provide a solid foundation for growth.

More about Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is a company operating in the oil and gas industry, focusing on exploration and production activities. The company is known for its operations in the Giddings area and is committed to capital efficiency and steady production growth.

Average Trading Volume: 2,512,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.71B

