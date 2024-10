Magnetic Resources NL (AU:MAU) has released an update.

Magnetic Resources NL has announced the application for quotation of 8 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code MAU, with the issue date set for October 7, 2024. This move is part of a transaction previously announced and is expected to generate interest among investors tracking new securities listings.

