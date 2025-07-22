Magnetic Resources Confirms Viability of Lady Julie Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magnetic Resources NL ( (AU:MAU) ) has provided an announcement.

Magnetic Resources NL has announced the results of its Feasibility Study for the Lady Julie Gold Project, confirming its economic viability and robust development potential. The project, with a 9-year life span, is expected to produce 1.02 million ounces of gold at an average of 140,000 ounces per year. The study highlights a pre-tax NPV of A$970 million and an IRR of 45% at a gold price of A$4,000/oz, with significant upside potential at current prices. The company is now focused on transitioning from exploration to construction readiness, with plans to secure mining leases, finalize funding, and initiate engineering workstreams.

More about Magnetic Resources NL

Magnetic Resources NL operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is primarily engaged in the development of the Lady Julie Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 120,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$381M

