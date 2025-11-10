Magic Software to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Merger Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Magic ( (MGIC) ) is now available.

Magic Software Enterprises announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 18. The company, which recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with Matrix IT Ltd., will forgo its Q3 2025 earnings call. This decision marks a significant step in Magic Software’s operational strategy, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Spark’s Take on MGIC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MGIC is a Neutral.

Magic Software Enterprises shows strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, with record revenues and growth in key regions. However, technical indicators suggest potential caution due to oversold conditions, and the valuation indicates the stock may be expensive. The dividend yield is a positive aspect for income investors.

More about Magic

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is a global provider specializing in IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and low-code application development platforms. With 40 years of experience, the company has millions of installations worldwide and maintains strategic alliances with global IT leaders, enabling customers to adopt new technologies and maximize business opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 36,617

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.08B

