Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd. (AU:MBH) has released an update.

Maggie Beer Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 4,897,728 performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing with a release date of July 3, 2024. These securities are unquoted and form part of the company’s efforts to engage and reward their employees.

For further insights into AU:MBH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.