Magellan Financial Issues New Employee Incentive Shares

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) has released an update.

Magellan Financial Group Limited has announced the issuance of 34,779 new unquoted equity securities as part of its employee incentive scheme. These securities, known as Matching Awards, are set to be issued on September 20, 2024, and will not be quoted on the ASX. The notification, dated September 27, 2024, is part of the company’s latest financial developments.

