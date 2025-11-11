Maezawa Kyuso Industries Reports Semi-Annual Financial Results and Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Maezawa Kyuso Industries Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6485) ) is now available.
Maezawa Kyuso Industries reported its non-consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing net sales of 15,739 million yen and a profit of 1,664 million yen. The company announced a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected net sales of 32,000 million yen and a profit of 2,600 million yen, indicating slight growth in sales but a decrease in profit margins, which may impact stakeholders and market positioning.
More about Maezawa Kyuso Industries Co., Ltd.
Maezawa Kyuso Industries Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. The company focuses on producing industrial products and services, with a significant presence in the Japanese market.
Average Trading Volume: 25,686
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen30.03B
See more data about 6485 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.