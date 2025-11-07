Madison Square Garden Sports Amends Credit Agreements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Madison Square Garden Sports ( (MSGS) ) is now available.

On November 6, 2025, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s subsidiaries, New York Knicks, LLC and New York Rangers, LLC, entered into amended credit agreements with JPMorgan Chase Bank. The Knicks secured a revolving credit facility of up to $425 million, while the Rangers secured up to $250 million, both maturing on November 6, 2030. These agreements aim to fund working capital and general corporate purposes, with specific interest rates and covenants outlined. The Knicks refinanced $267 million of existing debt, while the Rangers had no outstanding borrowings at the time.

Spark’s Take on MSGS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSGS is a Neutral.

Madison Square Garden Sports has significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and high financial leverage, which are major concerns. The technical analysis provides mixed signals, with some bullish momentum but overall neutrality. The valuation is particularly weak due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. These factors combined result in a low overall stock score.

More about Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates in the sports and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on professional sports teams. The company owns and manages renowned teams such as the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, providing sports entertainment and engaging in related business activities.

Average Trading Volume: 221,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.18B

