Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. (AU:MPA) has released an update.

Mad Paws Holdings Limited announced the cessation of 10 million options due to expiry without exercise or conversion as of April 2, 2024. This financial update informs shareholders and the market about changes in the company’s securities. The options in question were set to expire on March 26, 2024, with an exercise price of $0.20.

