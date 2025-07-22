Mad Paws Agrees to Acquisition by Rover Group and Divests Pet Chemist

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MPA) ) just unveiled an update.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Rover Group, Inc., under which Rover will acquire 100% of Mad Paws shares. The acquisition is valued at approximately $62 million, with shareholders receiving $0.14 per share, representing a significant premium over recent trading prices. As part of the deal, Mad Paws will divest its Pet Chemist business to VetPartners Australia for $13 million and close its Sash and Waggly e-commerce divisions. The board recommends the scheme, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, and has received support from major shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MPA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.12 price target.

More about Mad Paws Holdings Ltd.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. operates in the pet services industry, primarily offering an online marketplace for pet care services. The company has also been involved in e-commerce through its Pet Chemist, Sash, and Waggly brands, focusing on pet-related products.

Average Trading Volume: 315,278

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

