Macy’s Announces $500 Million Senior Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Macy’s ( (M) ) is now available.

On July 14, 2025, Macy’s, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Macy’s Retail Holdings, LLC, plans to offer $500 million in senior notes due 2033 in a private offering. The proceeds from this offering, along with cash on hand, will be used to fund a tender offer to repurchase certain outstanding senior notes and debentures, redeem approximately $587 million of other outstanding notes, and cover related expenses. This financial maneuver is part of Macy’s strategy to manage its debt and optimize its financial structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (M) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Macy’s stock, see the M Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on M Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, M is a Outperform.

Macy’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strong valuation and positive earnings call outcomes balanced against financial and technical challenges. The attractive valuation and strategic management initiatives provide potential upside, while existing operational and market environment challenges suggest caution. The recent leadership changes add a positive outlook for future strategic direction, supporting potential long-term growth.

To see Spark’s full report on M stock, click here.

More about Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc. is a renowned retailer known for its iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a comprehensive digital and nationwide footprint, providing a seamless shopping experience for its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 6,918,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.4B

For detailed information about M stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue