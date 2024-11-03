Macro Metals Advances Exploration at Wandanya Project

Kogi Iron Ltd. (AU:M4M) has released an update.

Macro Metals Limited is progressing exploration activities at its Wandanya Manganese Project, with new geological mapping and sampling revealing promising drill targets at the Crossroads and Wandanya prospects. The company is focused on expediting operational readiness and securing mining leases to capitalize on near-term revenue opportunities from bulk sampling and export arrangements. This strategic approach aims to maximize shareholder value by rapidly developing their diverse portfolio of exploration assets.

