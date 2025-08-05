Macquarie Group Issues New Equity Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Macquarie Group Limited ( (AU:MQG) ) has issued an announcement.

Macquarie Group Limited announced the issuance of 19,951 ordinary fully paid securities as part of their unquoted equity securities. This move indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance its financial operations, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MQG) stock is a Hold with a A$191.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Macquarie Group Limited stock, see the AU:MQG Stock Forecast page.

More about Macquarie Group Limited

Macquarie Group Limited is a global financial services group, providing a diverse range of services including asset management, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. It operates in various markets worldwide, focusing on delivering innovative solutions to clients.

Average Trading Volume: 767,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$78.14B

For detailed information about MQG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue