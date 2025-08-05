Macquarie Group Announces Director’s Interest Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Macquarie Group Limited ( (AU:MQG) ) has issued an announcement.

Macquarie Group Limited announced changes in the director’s interest, specifically for Shemara Wikramanayake. The changes include the acquisition of Restricted Share Units (RSUs) and Performance Share Units (PSUs) following shareholder approval, and the conversion of vested PSUs into MQG shares. These changes reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive remuneration with performance, potentially impacting shareholder value and executive incentives.

More about Macquarie Group Limited

Macquarie Group Limited is a global financial services group operating in various sectors including asset management, banking, and financial advisory services. The company is known for its focus on providing tailored financial solutions and investment opportunities across diverse markets.

Average Trading Volume: 767,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$78.14B

