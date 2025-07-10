Macquarie Group Alters Stake in Pengana Private Equity Trust

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Macquarie Group Limited ( (AU:MQG) ) has shared an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in the Pengana Private Equity Trust. This change in holding reflects a shift in Macquarie’s investment strategy and could impact its position in the private equity market. Stakeholders and investors may need to reassess their strategies in light of this development.

More about Macquarie Group Limited

Macquarie Group Limited is a global financial services company that operates in various sectors including banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The company is known for its diverse operations across different markets and industries, focusing on providing tailored financial solutions to clients worldwide.

