Macfarlane Group Lowers 2025 Profit Expectations Amid Market Challenges

Macfarlane ( (GB:MACF) ) has provided an announcement.

Macfarlane Group PLC has announced a reduction in its full-year 2025 expectations, anticipating a 10% decrease in Adjusted Operating Profit compared to 2024. The company cites weaker demand in its distribution sector, competitive pressures, and rising input costs as contributing factors. However, its Manufacturing Operations are performing well, particularly in aerospace and defense, aided by the Polyformes acquisition. The company remains focused on cost recovery, implementing cost-saving measures, and leveraging its new business pipeline. Despite current challenges, the Board remains optimistic about the Group’s future prospects, supported by a strong sales team and a differentiated customer proposition.

More about Macfarlane

Macfarlane Group PLC, listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1973, is a prominent player in the UK packaging industry. With over 70 years of experience, the company operates through two main divisions: Packaging Distribution, which is the leading UK distributor of protective packaging products, and Manufacturing Operations, specializing in the design and production of protective packaging for high-value and fragile products. Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, Macfarlane Group employs over 1,000 people across 43 sites in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands, serving more than 20,000 customers across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 328,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £188.4M

