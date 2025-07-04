Macfarlane Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Macfarlane ( (GB:MACF) ) has provided an announcement.

Macfarlane Group PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 11,500 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was initiated in May 2025. This transaction, executed through Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited, results in the company’s issued share capital consisting of 159,318,400 ordinary shares, with the same number of voting rights. This move is part of Macfarlane’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MACF) stock is a Buy with a £145.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Macfarlane stock, see the GB:MACF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MACF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MACF is a Outperform.

Macfarlane’s overall stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance and technical indicators showing positive momentum. The share buyback program adds further confidence in capital management and shareholder value enhancement. While valuation metrics are fair, focusing on revenue growth could further improve the outlook.

More about Macfarlane

Macfarlane Group PLC, listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1973, is a prominent player in the UK packaging industry. With over 70 years of experience, the company operates through two main divisions: Packaging Distribution, which is the leading UK distributor of protective packaging products, and Manufacturing Operations, a market leader in designing and producing protective packaging for high-value and fragile products. Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, Macfarlane employs over 1,000 people across 43 sites in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands, serving more than 20,000 customers primarily in the UK and Europe across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 331,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £183.7M

